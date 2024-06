SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A cement truck that rolled over on the Turnpike caused some traffic issues in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The incident happened on the Turnpike near Bird Road, Monday morning.

The vehicle landed right on the median, which has blocked two southbound lanes.

Crews are attempting to tow the truck.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.