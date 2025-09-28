NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Drivers along the Dolphin Expressway were met with chaos earlier this weekend after a cement truck caught fire on the highway.
Cellphone video shows the truck engulfed in thick smoke and fire along the eastbound lanes near the Palmetto Expressway in Northwest Miami-Dade, early Saturday afternoon.
Firefighters with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue rushed in and quickly put out the flames.
Thankfully, no one was hurt.
