NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Drivers along the Dolphin Expressway were met with chaos earlier this weekend after a cement truck caught fire on the highway.

Cellphone video shows the truck engulfed in thick smoke and fire along the eastbound lanes near the Palmetto Expressway in Northwest Miami-Dade, early Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue rushed in and quickly put out the flames.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

