NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Cellphone video from a resident at a North Miami apartment complex gives a new view of authorities arresting a man after a brief standoff during an investigation into a stolen car.

North Miami Police units responded to the scene at an apartment complex near Northeast 137th Street and Fourth Avenue, at around 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

A resident at the complex said he heard gunshots and officers shouting orders to a white vehicle in the parking lot below his unit, which prompted him to look outside and record the confrontation on his cellphone.

“Open the door! Let me see your [expletive] hands!” an officer shouted as they surrounded the vehicle.

The resident, who did not want to be identified, told 7News he went to his balcony when he heard gunshots.

“A lot of commotion, saying, ‘Get out the car, come outside,’ and after I heard the gunfire, you know, just any human being will go look, you know,” he said.

The resident said he heard several gunshots before he went outside.

“I mean, it was kind of scary. I mean, gunfire going on and, you know, a lot of stuff going down where a place, where you live, and you think would be safe,” he said.

As he peeked out to see the standoff, several officers descended onto the vehicle before pulling out a man from the passenger side, with his shirt heavily stained with blood.

“Gunfire was exchanged by officers, and a male subject was shot multiple times,” said North Miami Police Chief Cherise Gause.

Rescue crews took the wounded subject to HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.

Authorities said it all started when North Miami Police officers spotted what they say was a stolen car and asked for backup from Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies.

“Two North Miami officers were injured and transported to the hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries,” said Gause.

Officials confirmed those two injured officers were not shot and were taken to HCA Florida Aventura Hospital to be treated. Both are expected to be OK.

Authorities also confirmed two people are in custody, but have not released the identity for either individual.

Officers said what happened at the complex on Wednesday was an isolated incident.

Residents, however, remain shaken by the shooting.

“It was gunfire that went on, so anything could happen so when I saw that, it was crazy,” said a man.

“Well, I’m not comfortable. I’m not safe at all, so it’s like kids don’t go outside or anything,” said a woman.

7News has reached out to North Miami Police about the two subjects in custody and what they could be charged with but have not heard back.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is now leading the investigation.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.