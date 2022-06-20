NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver recorded a traffic stop on the streets of South Florida, and what is heard is troubling.

A controversial confrontation occurred between a Black man and an officer. The driver described what happened to 7News.

The driver, 29-year-old Gerardson Nicolas, said he was on his way to work last Wednesday when he was pulled over for not wearing a seatbelt, but he takes exception to how the stop was handled, especially when the officer tells him, “This is how you guys get killed out here, man.”

“I’m targeted because I’m a Black man,” said Nicolas.

Nicolas posted his traffic stop on social media, where the exchange can be heard.

Officer: “Simple thing, man. This is how you guys get killed out here, man. Registration and insurance.”

Gerardson Nicolas: “What? Say that again? My God, say that again.”

Officer: “All you have to do–“

Gerardson Nicolas: “Say what you just said.”

Officer: “Registration and insurance. Do you want to give them to me?”

Gerardson Nicolas: “What? We get killed? What we get killed for? OK, OK.”

Officer: “Don’t do that again.”

Gerardson Nicolas: “What we get killed for? What we get killed for?”

Officer: “Don’t do it again.”

Gerardson Nicolas: “OK, I got you in recording.”

Prior to the verbal encounter the men had on Northeast 149th Street and 18th Avenue, Nicolas said the officer inexplicably entered the passenger’s side of his car and snatched his car keys from the ignition, even though Nicolas said the car was in park and turned off, but that comment is what he said has him still scared.

“Threatening my life. I felt like my life was threatened,” said Nicolas.

Miami-Dade Police said the officer’s patrol duty was changed to administrative desk duties, pending a complete investigation, which is now being handled by internal affairs.

“Look at him. Got nothing on me. Pulled me over,” said Nicolas in the video.

Nicolas also said in the video that he would see that officer later in court. He was pulled over for the seatbelt violation, and he was also ticketed for not having proof of insurance and no proof of registration.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.