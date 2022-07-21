FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - Cellphone video captured the moment a 10-year-old girl was attacked by a teen at a summer camp in Florida City, leading to calls for accountability from the young victim’s family.

The video, obtained by 7News on Wednesday, shows the girl getting punched on the side of her face. The clip, which runs about 55 seconds, has the victim’s loved ones feeling distraught.

The victim’s grandparents said their granddaughter and the attacker don’t even know each other, and they want the attacker to face the consequences.

“To hit her in her face and then grab her hair, and she slung her,” said Barbara Horton, the child’s maternal grandmother.

The attacker is seen on the video grabbing the victim’s phone and then dragging her onto the floor of a summer camp at Grace Success Academy in Florida City.

“It hurts me, because as a grandmother, you’re supposed to protect your grand kids,” said Horton, “and it hurt me, because I couldn’t protect her.”

The family told 7News the attack happened Monday in a room full of other children.

“My granddaughter is looking like, ‘What’s going on,?'” said Horton. “When she hit her, the first thing she said was, ‘Why did you hit me?'”

Both of the 10-year-old’s grandmothers described what occurred. They said their granddaughter had been attending the summer camp for about a month.

They said she would never be involved in a fight.

“My granddaughter doesn’t have any enemies,” said Horton. “To know her is to love her. She’s a loving little girl, so why this person chose to pick on her, only God knows.”

Carletha McGuire, the victim’s paternal grandmother, said she used to work at the school and recognized the teen immediately.

“I called the mother myself, and I said, ‘I know your daughter did not jump on my granddaughter,'” said McGuire, “and I said, ‘And I know that,’ and I asked the young lady — I called her on FaceTime — ‘Did you know that was my granddaughter?’ All she did was just look at me.”

According to the family, the two do not know each other.

“You done messed with the wrong one. Now you got consequences to pay, and we ain’t missing their court date,” said McGuire.

7News went to the summer camp searching for answers. Someone opened the door, said they would be back and never returned.

A 7News crew later went to the home of the owner and director of the summer camp. No one opened the door.

The family of the victim said they contacted the Florida City Police Department.

“If you send your child to school or to summer camp, you send them one way but then come back another way, and I don’t think that should happen,” said Horton.

The family of the young girl said the attacker is a teenager and has been arrested and charged.

A spokesperson for Florida City Police did not immediately respond for 7News’ requests for comment.

