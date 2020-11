MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County is still experiencing some power problems in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Eta.

A viewer shared a cellphone video taken from their balcony in downtown Miami of sparks flying from a snapped power line during the storm.

As of 10 p.m. on Monday, there were 2,140 customers in Broward County and 5,360 in Miami-Dade without power.

