MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A leak at Miami International Airport caused some concern.

Cellphone video captured during the Fourth of July captured a neon green fluid flowing from the ceiling at the airport in a section of Concourse G.

“Oh, my God. Look at the airport,” said a person. “What happened?”

According to officials, a broken pipe related to the air conditioning system created the pool of water and the fluid is just water from the AC system that was dyed green in order to better see the liquid in case of a leak.

The airport thanked passengers for their patience Thursday morning and the mess was mopped up by noon.

Back in January, the county announced plans to address the decay at MIA by giving Miami’s global gateway some repairs and upgrades that were long overdue. The budget was more than $1.6 billion.

“It is critical that we keep this global gateway running effectively,” Miami Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said. “Unfortunately, this powerful economic engine has been at the center of decades of neglected maintenance. But no more.”

In February, the airport broke ground on a new parking facility, which was the first parking expansion in decades, and after sitting idle for six months, three of the four Skytrain stations resumed service in March.

The airport will also be getting a new roof with solar panels, upgraded elevators, escalators and moving walkways, bathroom renovations and a new on-site hotel. Now AC repairs will also added to the list.

In 2023, approximately 52.3 million people went through MIA and by 2040, that number is expected to climb to 74 million.

The hope is that with big improvements in the works, the travel experience for passengers flying in and out of South Florida will only get better.



As for the new parking garage at MIA, it will add 2,200 new parking spaces and is set to be complete by 2026.

