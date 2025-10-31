MIAMI (WSVN) - Disturbing video from a high school in Miami captured two teens fighting with an adult egging them on to keep going.

The video sent to 7News by furious parents takes place on the sidewalk just outside of Miami Northwestern Senior High School, Thursday afternoon. Video shows a young girl in a white shirt kicking and punching another girl in a blue shirt. At one point, the girl in white shoves the other against a car.

“You want to beat her again?” an adult woman could be heard saying.

At one point, the girl in a white shirt is seen swinging a sweater, using it as a weapon to hit the other girl, who was on the ground covering her head, then kicking the side of her head against the tire of a car.

The entire time the fight is happening, the adult woman is seen watching it all happen, doing nothing beyond adding fuel to the fire.

Later in the video, when the girl in the blue shirt says she was caught off-guard, the adult chimes in, seemingly encouraging another round.

“Do you want to run it again?” she said.

As the girl in blue reaches for her phone, the other girl kicks her in the face and spits at her.

When the brutal beating finally ends, the adult taunts the girl.

“You got what you wanted, [expletive,]” she’s heard saying.

7News has reached out to Miami-Dade County Public Schools to ask if they’re aware of this incident but have not heard back.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.