MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A leak at Miami International Airport caused some concern.

Cellphone video on Thursday captured a neon green fluid flowing from the ceiling at the airport.

According to officials, the fluid is just water from the AC system that was dyed green in order to better see the liquid in case of a leak.

Concourse-G has been cleaned up and operations have returned to normal.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.