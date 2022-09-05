MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Thousands gathered for a celebration of life for a member of the Miami Dolphins who made a lasting impact off the field.

What Jason Jenkins did for the South Florida community will never be forgotten.

Hard Rock Stadium hosted the final farewell for a life that was cut tragically short.

Jenkins, senior vice president of communications and community affairs for the Miami Dolphins, died suddenly last week.

“Jason believed in kindness above all,” said his widow Elizabeth Jenkins, “dignity to each person you met, humility, humbleness, willingness to listen and not just hear the other side. Even if you didn’t agree. Allowing space that our disagreements don’t make us but our similarities and connections do.”

Now, his family, the team he loved and the community he tirelessly worked to unify came together to pay tribute to the Texas native, who died at the age of 47.

“Let us please take a moment to each reflect on our own lives and reflect on Jason’s life and his example,” said Tom Garfinkel, CEO and President of the Miami Dolphins.

Jenkins leaves behind a wife and three children.

The Dolphins team has set up two GoFundMe pages in Jenkin’s honor.

For more information about the Celebration of Life, to donate and learn more about Jenkins’ profound legacy, click here.

