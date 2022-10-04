(WSVN) - Today marks National Taco Day and some spots in South Florida are offering special deals in honor of the delicious dish.

Coyo Taco is offering 50 percent off their 13 selections of tacos, including carne asada and vegetarian options like cauliflower tacos.

Toro Toro has an exclusive taco menu available from noon until 11 p.m. inside the Intercontinental Hotel.

A restaurant in Miami Beach, Hoja Taquieria, is releasing a new taco for the celebration. Their new Taco Gringo Supreme contains ground beef, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes and crema inside of a hard corn shell.

Another deal is happening at Bodega Taqueria y Tequila. The restaurant is offering four classic tacos for $11 and they will monetarily match any amount to donate the rest of the funds to relief efforts due to Hurricane Ian.

Even vegans get to indulge in these tasty tacos. Love Life Cafe is offering a two-for-one special. Their meatless tacos include corn tortillas, lentil walnut, pico de gallo, mixed greens, guacamole and cashew cream.

Treat yourself early for a Taco Tuesday to remember.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.