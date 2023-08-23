(WSVN) - As the calendar turns to August 23, South Florida is ready to honor a culinary icon close to its heart – the Cuban sandwich. A flavorful tribute to the sandwich that originated in Cuba and blossomed in Florida, National Cuban Sandwich Day celebrates the cultural fusion and delectable flavors that define this pressed delicacy.

Originating from the vibrant culture of Cuba, the Cuban sandwich has found a beloved home in South Florida. While its traditional makeup includes ham, roast pork, Swiss cheese, pickles, and mustard, local eateries are putting their unique spin on this classic favorite.

Here’s a guide to where you can savor the best Cuban sandwiches in South Florida:

1. Burlock Coast: Nestled by Fort Lauderdale Beach, Burlock Coast, located at The Ritz-Carlton, offers a memorable Cuban Sandwich experience for $26. With Tasso ham, pulled pork, Swiss cheese, pickles, and honey dijon, this culinary delight is a must-try.

2. The Commodore: The Commodore, situated within The Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove, Miami, unveils The Cubanita – a Cuban-sandwich-meets-empanada masterpiece. This savory treat blends a three-cheese blend, Cuban roasted pork, smoked ham, pickles, and Dijon aioli.

3. Lost Boy Dry Goods: Downtown’s Lost Boy Dry Goods pays homage to the classic Cubano and Medianoche sandwiches with their decadent creation, The Midnight Special for $15. Featuring LB spiced pulled pork, ham, spicy pickle, provolone, Swiss, and deli mustard, it promises an unforgettable culinary experience.

4. Tropical Smokehouse: Tropical Smokehouse puts a twist on the Cuban Sandwich with their Hot Dog Cubano at $14.50. Combining Mojo Pork, mustard, Swiss cheese, pickles, and a split-grilled wagyu beef hot dog, this innovative creation captures the essence of a traditional Cubano.

5. Cafe La Trova: James Beard Award-winning chef Michelle Bernstein presents a clever rendition of the Cuban Sandwich in the form of Cuban Sandwich Empanadas available at Cafe La Trova. Filled with La Trova Lechon, ham, Swiss cheese, yellow mustard, and pickles, these empanadas provide a unique taste experience. The restaurant offers this appetizer as part of their three-meal course at $45, which also includes an entree and a dessert.

6. Enriqueta’s Sandwich Shop: For a taste of Miami’s original Cuban sandwich experience, head to Enriqueta’s Sandwich Shop. This unassuming hole-in-the-wall establishment has been serving up Miami’s OG Cuban sandwich since the 1970s. Renowned among locals, Enriqueta’s classic Cubano draws crowds that line up out the door. The combination of flavors and tradition makes this humble shop a true gem.

7. Sanguich de Miami: With multiple locations across Miami, Sanguich de Miami has garnered a loyal following for its expertly crafted pressed Cuban sandwiches and unique tropi-chips. As part of their diverse menu, the Chadito sandwich stands out with its flavorful addition of salami, providing an extra layer of meaty goodness to the classic Cubano. They of course also offer the Cuban sandwich for $13.49.

8. La Caretta: When it comes to Cuban food, you can’t go wrong with the place that deems itself, “Miami’s Original Cuban Kitchen.” Founded in Little Havana’s Calle Ocho neighborhood, the restaurant was created to bring Cubans together after they were exiled from the island. Alongside their authentic Cuban espresso, they offer the original Cuban sandwich and several others with a unique twist. They have nine locations all across South Florida.

9. Latin Cafe 2000: Latin Cafe 2000 offers more than just their piled-high Cuban delectable fixings. The restaurant has a classic Cubano made on Cuban bread with Bolo ham, pork, Swiss cheese and pickles for $9.49. With three locations in Miami-Dade County, you can find one in Brickell, LeJuene, and Hialeah.

Exploring the History:

The Cuban sandwich’s journey is steeped in history and cultural exchange. Born from the crossroads of Cuban, German, and Italian immigrant communities, this toasted pressed sandwich offers a harmonious blend of flavors. While variations exist between Miami and Tampa, including the presence of salami, both versions hold a special place in Floridian hearts.

Fast forward to 2016, the day was initiated by journalist Christopher Spata to honor this iconic dish and the culture it represents. Since its inception, the celebration has grown to encompass a wide range of culinary experiences and cultural exchange.

National Cuban Sandwich Day honors more than just a sandwich; it pays tribute to the rich tapestry of cultures that have shaped Florida’s vibrant culinary landscape. Today, food enthusiasts across South Florida come together to celebrate a dish that symbolizes unity and cultural exchange.

So, let your taste buds embark on a journey that spans continents and generations. Whether you prefer the traditional recipe or an innovative take, this is the perfect opportunity to experience the culinary heritage that binds communities together.

