SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - With the arrival of the winter season on the horizon, public health experts are sounding the alarm about the potential risks for the unvaccinated population.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) Director for South Florida, is leading a proactive effort to bolster vaccination rates and safeguard the community.

The CDC director recently visited partnering pharmacies providing COVID-19 vaccinations, emphasizing the importance of getting vaccinated as winter approaches. The urgency is underlined by recent federal data revealing that Florida has reported approximately 1,300 COVID-19 deaths in the past three months.

“The updated COVID vaccine allows you to be the most protected against this new variant of the virus,” she stated. “Your immunity from prior infection or previous vaccination naturally decreases over time. It’s not just about avoiding hospitalization or death; it’s also about preventing long-lasting symptoms – even mild ones.”

The good news is that the new COVID vaccine is covered by insurance, and a federal program ensures it’s available at no cost for those without insurance. As the virus evolves, vaccination remains a vital tool in mitigating its impact and keeping the community safe.

