MIAMI (WSVN) - Dozens of people fell ill during a Royal Caribbean cruise that is scheduled to arrive in Miami this week, federal health officials said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 71 passengers and one crew member aboard the Serenade of the Seas came down with norovirus, experiencing symptoms including diarrhea and vomiting.

The outbreak occurred during the ship’s current voyage, which began Sept. 19 in San Diego and is set to conclude Thursday in Miami, according to CruiseMapper.

Royal Caribbean has implemented additional sanitation measures on board, and the CDC said it is monitoring the situation.

Norovirus is a highly contagious gastrointestinal illness that can spread quickly in close-contact environments like cruise ships.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.