NARANJA, Fla. (WSVN) – The Archdiocese of Miami is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two individuals who stole an air conditioning unit from Saint Ann Mission in Naranja. The theft, captured on surveillance video, occurred at 4 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4.

Saint Ann Mission, located at 13875 S.W. 264th Street in Naranja, is currently undergoing renovations, including the construction of a new church, to serve the predominantly low-income community of farm and nursery workers in the area, situated approximately five miles northwest of Homestead Air Reserve Base.

David Prada, the archdiocesan director of Building and Property, noted the irony of “thieves stealing from the poor church that serves the local migrant community.” The stolen air conditioning unit was crucial for the mission’s food and clothes bank, which assists those in need.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

