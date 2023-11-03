MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Springs Police Department’s Investigations Division is actively seeking assistance from the public to identify an individual captured on surveillance footage vandalizing a gas station.

According to police, the incident occurred on Oct. 24 at a gas station on Northwest 36th Street in Miami Springs.

In the video, which was shared on the Miami Springs Police Instagram page, the unidentified subject can be seen pushing over a display case containing merchandise near the cash register. They then reach over the counter to grab an item, briefly exit the frame, return to jump onto the checkout counter, and chase the alarmed employee around the store while smoking a cigarette.

The video concludes with another man casually enjoying a hot dog as he waits to check out.

Anyone with information that could lead to the identification and location of this individual is urged to contact the Miami Springs Police Department at (305) 888-9711.

