MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami police officer was caught on video risking his life to save another.

The Rescue took place in the Miami River and the heroic move was made by a city of Miami cop, who took a swim to save a life.

Veteran officer Lucas Pereira and his department shared the story of what happened exclusively with 7News.

“I made a decision to jump in,” said Pereira.

It happened Saturday afternoon, when a 911 call came in about a man attempting to kill himself. The man had cut himself.

“We were dispatched to a call, reference, possible homeless male, with sores to his body. His internal organs were exposed, acting erratically perhaps attempting to commit suicide,” said Pereira.

That man in distress then plunged into the river at Spring Garden Point Park.

“We began rescue efforts to get him out of the water,” said Pereira.

“That didn’t work, so at that point, I decided to take my uniform off,” said Pereira.

“Officer Perriera selflessly, and immediately took action,” said Chief Manny Morales.

Morales said officer Pereira’s jumping in to stop a suicide is an example of the gutsy, compassionate work his men and women do every day, much of which he said goes unnoticed.

“He definitely put his life on the line,” said Morales.

“After going through that emotionally impactful incident he’s able to dry off, get cleaned up and get back on the road to service the citizens of Miami with dignity, compassion and respect,” said Morales.

“City of Miami we’re a very fast-paced department, so we’ve been exposed to a lot of situations over here,” said Pereira.

“He’s going to get a life-saving award that comes along with eight hours of compensatory time,” said Morales.

Perriera also wanted to acknowledge two other Miami officers who helped him get the man out of the water as well as a pedestrian who helped out.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.