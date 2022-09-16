CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - When ordering from a food delivery service, you expect your order with no additives– including spit, but a South Florida homeowner got a taste of trouble, when she looked at some video from her doorbell camera and saw a delivery driver’s child taking a sip from their order.

When it comes to food delivery what is worse? Not getting it at all or getting your order with a side of spit?

On Friday, 7News asked people in the Coral Gables area what they expect when ordering food from a delivery service.

“I probably expect it to be there at a reasonable time,” said Ronald Intriago, ” and for my food to actually, pretty much look like what I ordered.”

“For them to just knock on my door and leave the food outside,” said Joshua Roman.

7News showed them videos of what had occurred to others who have ordered from these services.

One video shows a delivery man on Sept. 10 taking a photo of a big bag of McDonald’s that was set to be delivered by Uber Eats to a building in downtown Coral Gables. The driver places the bag on top of a counter, takes multiple photos as proof of delivery but takes the bag with him.

“A family business,” said Roman.

The next video takes place a week before, in Coconut Creek.

A Ring camera caught a young boy, who was helping in a DoorDash delivery, drink from a smoothie order.

“He’s drinking the smoothie,” said Roman. “Oh, God.”

What made matters worse, the people who ordered the smoothie didn’t know what had occurred until after finishing the drink and re-watching the surveillance video.

One delivery driver shook his head in disappointment after watching the video.

He said in Spanish, one bad delivery person can make them all look bad.

“I think it’s disgusting and pretty alarming,” said Intriago.

It may be an alarming situation, but it has not stopped anyone from enjoying the delivery on demand.

“There’s nothing you can do when someone’s delivering your food,” said Roman. “You’re kind of putting food in their hands. I just hope it doesn’t happen moving forward.”

7News sent the videos to Uber Eats and DoorDash.

An Uber Eats spokesperson sent a statement, reading: “What this customer experienced is frustrating and unacceptable.”

They also told 7News that the driver no longer has access to the app, and the customer has been given a full refund.

