MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Homeless Outreach Program found four locked cages hidden in the dunes on the boardwalk near 72 St. in Miami Beach.

Three of the cages had 12 cats covered in feces.

Four kittens and eight adult cats were rescued and transported to Saving Sage Animal Rescue in Sunrise.

