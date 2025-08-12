TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Catholics students made heir return to class on Tuesday after the summer break.

On Monday, the Archdiocese of Miami said their teachers and staff across their 65 schools, including St. Malachy Catholic School in Tamarac, began preparing classrooms and planning lessons for the new school year.

7News cameras captured teachers working tirelessly to finalize lesson plans and ensure the classrooms are in tip-top shape ahead of the students arrival. Educators took the time to decorate the classrooms with colorful posters, descriptive banners and labels.

St. Malachy Catholic School opened two years ago and they’ve grown from roughly two dozen students to more than 200.

Parents spoke about their expectations for their children’s education.

“I’m looking for him to learn about Jesus and just the religion; things that I can’t necessarily teach him at home, I can introduce him to things but that foundation I think is really important for kids. And for her, I’m just excited for her to start daycare and to also learn and be close to the house,” said a mother. “My own personal challenge is letting them go.”

Catholics schools as a whole have seen an increase in enrollment year after year. Officials say nearly 37,000 students will be walking the halls of their schools this year as enrollment is up by approximately 800 students.

“We are welcoming all these new families into our system this year as we have for the last five years. We are so thrilled to have them in Catholic education,” said Dr. Jim Rigg, Superintendent of Schools for the Archdiocese of Miami.

Broward County’s students first day went off without a hitch with Superintendent Dr. Howard Hepburn visiting multiple schools and welcoming their 250,000 or so students back to class.

Students in Monroe County will return to class on Wednesday, while Miami-Dade County students are expected to kick off their school year on Thursday.

