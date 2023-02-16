NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Tempers flared on a soccer field in Northeast Miami-Dade, leading to what some allege were antisemitic slurs yelled out to players from a Jewish school.

The unsportsmanlike conduct took place during a soccer match between Scheck Hillel Community School, a Jewish school, and Archbishop Coleman Carroll High, a Catholic school, Wednesday.

According to some in attendance, players from both teams exchanged unpleasantries, but in the case of the Archbishop Coleman Carroll players, they crossed the line.

“The Catholic team, in my opinion, was being rude to us, so I don’t like how they said bad stuff about us,” said Scheck Hillel student Michael Benharrouch.

“Society in general has changed. It’s not what it used to be,” said the parent of an Archbishop Coleman Carroll student.

As the short video clips circulated on social media, some within the Scheck Hillel community alleged antisemitic slurs were yelled on the field by players from Archbishop Coleman Carroll.

“It’s just scary to see that these things are still happening in the world, and that unfortunately kids can be a target of such terrible things,” said Scheck Hillel parent Sheina Dallas.

Officials from both schools have issued a joint statement statement. It reads in part, “It is alleged that students from Archbishop Coleman Carroll may have made racially insensitive comments or gestures at the outset of the incident, although both schools are still completing their initial investigation.”

One of the videos appears to show student athletes fighting, as well as obscene hand gestures being made.

However, no slurs can be heard in any of the footage provided to 7News.

The public message from both the Jewish and Catholic organizations goes on to say, “The Archdiocese of Miami and Scheck Hillel have zero tolerance for any kind of aggressive language and behavior, antisemitism or hate of any kind.”

“I know the school is going to be doing everything it can to protect all the children,” said Dallas.

There were no arrests made or charges filed. School officials have not provided any information as to whether anyone was disciplined.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.