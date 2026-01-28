MIAMI (WSVN) - In a big show of support for the migrant community, members of the Catholic church in South Florida held a Mass before marching toward the immigration court in downtown Miami to stand in solidarity with migrants.

Faith leaders and community members gathered on Wednesday afternoon at Gesú Church for a service. 7News cameras captured a large group sitting in the pews, praying and listening to the Mass.

Then, despite the cold weather and some showers, about 100 people stood in front of the immigration court to pray for the migrants who have their hearings inside and for those who immigration officials have detained.

Outside the court, faith leaders and people affected by the strict immigration policy nationwide spoke to raise awareness of the situation.

During the event, 7News spoke with Melissa, the 18-year-old daughter of two detained migrants, who is now taking care of her minor siblings after her parents were detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

“My other sister and I have to take care of our younger siblings, and we can’t really focus on school, looking into colleges, and all of that because we have to work hard for our parents,” she said.

Melissa says her parents were both landscapers and had their own company when they were detained. Her father has been held in detention for six months, while her mother was detained just before Thanksgiving and remains in custody.

“[My mom] was on her way to work. She took over my dad’s company after he was taken, and they took her and my uncle. My uncle is now in Guatemala because he self-deported. It’s really hard for us because I’ve never been without my mom,” she said.

The event wrapped up late Wednesday afternoon with a call to action from faith leaders for people to speak up against injustices.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.