MIAMI (WSVN) - A donation agency is in need of assistance after a lack of donations in the past weeks.

Catholic Charities, which serves nearly 2,000 families through Matthew 25, a local food pantry, has issued a request for donations after a sharp decline in protein items.

The agency plans to distribute food in December, making the need for donations incredibly important.



“Families would come here specifically for those items. So we are finding that we don’t have enough to feed those families, and some of them won’t come home with protein when they come to us, so we are in desperate need for that,” said Lani Carvalho, who runs Matthew 25.



Individuals who receive food from the pantry have shared what it means for them to receive food from the organization.



“I come here to get food because I don’t make that much money, and I had to retire when I was 62 because of the cancer, said Mike Blevins, a food recipient. “I don’t get $23 from food stamps, and that’s nothing to buy anything.”



Even with all the food that’s given out, others still find ways to help out their community.



“If I get a pie, or if I get bread when I stop by, or if I get little sandwiches, I give that to them to eat,” said Blevins. “I can’t afford to give them any money, but I can’t eat all this, so I give it out.”



Staff at Catholic Charities have been informed that no protein supplies are available for distribution, and also shared that the truck used to pick up donations is currently out of service.



“We are having difficulties getting to the grocery stores,” said Carvalho

The organization is seeking to make connections with corporate donors or food suppliers who could assist with urgent or current protein donations. In addition to protein, items such as milk, beans, pasta, rice, snacks, canned goods, and water are also needed for families.



The next food distribution will occur on Dec. 6, with contributions expected ahead of that date.



“I am very happy, and I am hoping this is not just a one-time event. I’m hoping we can be a continuous donator to Matthew’s food pantry,” said Jenilee Acevedo-Medina, Founder and President of First Steps Interventions.

Organizations or individuals interested in donating food or linking Catholic Charities with potential corporate partners are encouraged to contact Anaderky Macias at 954-540-8967 or amacias@ccadm.org.

