Casinos in Miami-Dade to reopen Monday with restrictions

MIAMI (WSVN) - Casinos in Miami-Dade County are set to reopen on Monday with some restrictions after an increase in coronavirus cases during the summer led to their closure.

The businesses, which will be allowed to open their doors on Monday, will have to operate with limited capacity.

Casinos will also need to have designated areas for eating. Food and beverages will not be allowed at gaming tables and slot machines.

The decision to reopen casinos came after Miami-Dade managed to lower its COVID-19 positivity rate to under 10%.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

