CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida school is honoring history with a new addition to the classroom.

George Washington Carver Elementary School in Coral Gables unveiled a new wall focused on the century-long history of Miami’s integration and racial struggle.

The wall includes photos of significant events throughout the city’s history, as well as pioneers of the era.

The school was an all-Black school until 1966. Over the decades, the school has evolved with highly successful language magnet programs.

Officials said the wall serves as a way to teach students the importance of that time period.

“History tells a story, and this story can be told for generations to come, and it’s an inspiration for them to see how hard it was, but yet with grace, yet with grit, they were able to determine and be great here in Coconut Grove,” said school principal Patricia Fairclough.

Students were able to tell the stories of civic leaders who helped pave the wave for the community in Miami.

