NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - As teachers and staff from Miami-Dade County Public Schools make final preparations to return to classrooms with COVID-19 safety measures in place, Superintendent Alberto Carvalho visited several schools and hosted a special event in Coral Gables.

Carvalho stopped by North Miami Senior High School on Saturday as part of his visits across the district, just in time before classes resume on Monday.

North Miami Senior High is also a vaccination site.

The superintendent said he is trying to get more students and adults vaccinated to protect themselves from COVID-19.

“We are making a big push for the vaccination of individuals who are 12 and older,” he said. “That includes students as well as adults. It is the best to prevent real harmful effects associated with COVID-19.”

Carvalho also welcomed students and their families with a celebration at the Shops at Merrick Park in Coral Gables.

Coral Gables Mayor Vince Lago and Miami-Dade School Board member Dr. Larry Feldman were on hand for the event.

There was live entertainment at the event, as well as giveaways from the mall’s retail stores.

