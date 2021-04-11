Carvalho shares tentative M-DCPS graduation ceremony timeline

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County Public Schools is one step closer to celebrating a ceremony comeback for graduating seniors.

M-DCPS Superintendent Alberto Carvalho on Sunday tweeted out a tentative timeline, pending input from the county’s Medical and Health Task Force unit.

The district plans to hold in-person ceremonies from June 1 through 9. They will be held at nine different locations

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.