WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade’s mayor and public schools superintendent have taken steps to raise awareness of the county’s efforts to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to some of its youngest residents.

Dozens of South Florida school campuses have become locations where the vaccine is currently being offered to children. On Monday, Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Albert Carvalho went to Seminole Elementary in West Miami-Dade to draw attention to their ongoing vaccination push.

7News cameras captured Carvalho as he received his booster shot. His goal is to boost awareness when it comes to the vaccine being available for children as young as 5 years old.

“The most effective way of protecting ourselves against the coronavirus is by being vaccinated. Now is the time,” he said.

The superintendent said there are now 83 vaccination sites within the M-DCPS system, thanks to a partnership with Miami-Dade County.

“These children who are coming out today to get theirs shots, they’re doing it because they know it matters,” said Levine Cava.

One of the students who received their shot on Monday was Yetziel Gonzalez.

“At first I thought it was going to be scary, but no, it didn’t hurt at all,” he said.

Also a little nervous was student Christopher Gomez, but he knows exactly why he rolled up his sleeve.

“So I don’t get COVID,” he said.

Gomez’s inoculation came as a big relief to his father, Norman Gomez.

“I’m very happy about the opportunity provided to our kids and our community to protect ourselves and get this pandemic under control,” he said.

The weekly vaccination events in a school setting are designed to make the shot easily available to children and their parents.

Carvalho and Levine Cava took the opportunity to encourage everyone take a shot of prevention.

“We know that this is the best way to protect ourselves and to keep our community strong,” said Levine Cava.

“We need to do our part, and the most effective way of protecting ourselves and protecting others is through the vaccine,” said Carvalho.

There are approximately 330,000 students and 48,000 employees in the M-DCPS system. Officials said that as of last Friday, only nine students and no employees tested positive for the virus.

To find a location in Miami-Dade offering the COVID-19 vaccine, click here. For more information on M-DCPS’ vaccination program, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

