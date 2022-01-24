MIAMI (WSVN) - Alberto Carvalho hosted his last meal distribution as superintendent of Miami-Dade County Public Schools.

M-DCPS on Sunday provided 1,000 meals to local families who continue to struggle during the coronavirus pandemic.

The event, held near Northwest Eighth Street and 80th Avenue in Miami, is Carvalho’s last community feeding before he takes over the reins as superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District.

Through the Family Meals-on-the-Go program, M-DCPS has partnered with individual donors, local organizations and local restaurant owners who donate funds to purchase food from local restaurants.

