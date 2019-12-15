Carvalho hosts holiday lunch for underprivileged families in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho got in the spirit of giving this weekend.

Carvalho teamed up with Chapman Partnership to help spread cheer to underprivileged parents and children in Miami, Saturday.

“Such an amazing event today. Superintendent Carvalho has been a long-standing supporter of Chapman Partnership,” said Chapman Partnership CEO Symeria Hudson, “and for many years, he’s come here on our campus to serve our families and children for lunch. It’s basically a holiday lunch.”

Lunch, games, a toy exchange and Christmas carolers were all part of this holiday celebration.

