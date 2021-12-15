MIAMI (WSVN) - Hours before Latin Chamber of Commerce of the United States’s annual food drive in Miami for those in need was set to begin, cars were already lined up at the location.

With less than two weeks to go before Christmas, the line of cars that stretched across several blocks near loanDepot Park, Tuesday night, is telling of the times.

People like Letty Lee have waited several hours before the annual food drive, with 12 hours to go before the event begins.

“It’s very amazing, what they are doing, the CAMACOL,” she said, “but we’ve been here almost four hours.”

For so many, with the price of food and other goods on the rise, this donation drive means a lot, especially during the holidays.

“I help my neighbor. I take some bags for them. I used to come with my mom,” said Carmen Torres. “I come here early because the line we have to do, it’s really big.”

The holiday food gift baskets for those in need are handed out in a first come, first serve basis.

Video from the 2020 food drive shows how important this event is to those in need.

“It’s important there’s a lot of things in the basket, that can cook for 10 or 12 people,” said Lee.

No tickets are required. This year, though, because of supply chain problems, CAMACOL is only distributing 500 baskets instead of the usual 3,000.

For people out in line overnight, they’re grateful for those helping them put holiday cheer on their tables.

“It helps a lot of people. They need it,” said Torres.

The food drive at CAMACOL is set to begin at 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.