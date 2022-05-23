MIAMI (WSVN) - Two cars went up in flames at a Tesla dealership in Miami.

According to the Miami-Dade Police Department, they received a call at around 7:53 p.m. on Sunday that a fire started at the Tesla dealership.

Miami Fire Rescue responded to the scene to extinguish the flames and to stop them from spreading to other vehicles.

They returned to the dealership at around 2 a.m. to put out hot spots.

Both cars were left with severe damage from the fire with a third vehicle had radiant heat damage.

MFR are not investigating the cause of the fire, as they believe there was no criminal activity involved.

