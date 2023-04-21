MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - In honor of Earth Day, all Carrot Express locations will donate $3 from any salad purchase to the local non-profit, Clean Miami Beach.

The organization is dedicated to the protection of Miami Beach and its marine wildlife.

On Saturday, the deal will be available at all Carrot Express locations.

To this date, Clean Miami Beach has collected more than 72,000 pounds of trash along the city’s beaches.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.