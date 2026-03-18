MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A local school in Miami Gardens took part in a ceremony and broke ground on a new field to build a football and track facility Wednesday.

The ceremony, hosted by Miami Carol City Senior High, marked a major investment in student athletes and increased community pride.

School officials said that it was not just about renovation, it was about continuing a legacy.

“We have a state-of-the-art facility, we want to extend that experience to our athletic field. So this investment in a new track will be something that enhances not only the school, but it would be a tremendous enhancement to the community and most importantly for our students,” said Miami-Dade County Public Schools Board Member Dr. Steve Gallon III.

The school’s athletic department has been where major talent was discovered for decades.

Major stars from the school include former Super Bowl champion Ricky Jean Francois and former New York Giants star Kenny Philips.

The renovation will pave the way for the next generation of students to train, compete and excel in the cutting edge facility.

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