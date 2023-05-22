MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Some middle school students are learning about an out of this world career choice.

Miami-Dade County Commission Chairman Oliver Gilbert came to Carol City Middle School to speak to students about the endless career opportunities in the aviation industry.

“We don’t realize it, but they never see something else, and I want these kids to see something else,” Gilbert said. “The world, literally, is their’s for the taking, but we have to open up their imagination.”

Representatives from the American Airlines Cadet Academy also came.

\They told enthusiastic students about the mentorship opportunities offered by the program.

