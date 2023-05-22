MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Some middle school students got the opportunity to explore an extraordinary career option.

Miami-Dade County Commission Chairman Oliver Gilbert visited Carol City Middle School to speak with students on the abundant career prospects within the aviation industry.

“We don’t realize it, but they never see something else, and I want these kids to see something else,” Gilbert said. “The world, literally, is theirs for the taking, but we have to open up their imagination.”

Additionally, representatives from the American Airlines Cadet Academy were also on hand.

They shared information about the program’s mentorship opportunities with eager students.

