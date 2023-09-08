MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - There’s a new vending machine at Carol City Elementary School in Miami Gardens — but this one dispenses a love of reading.

The school on Friday afternoon celebrated the arrival of a book vending machine, a fun and unique way to motivate youth literacy.

Students will receive tokens based on good behavior, achievements and attendance. The tokens can then be used to dispense books.

“It gives them the opportunity to choose the book of their choice to read in their personal time, for leisure,” said Tiffany Davis, the school’s principal, “so it’s not just an assignment; it’s something that they want to do.”

The nonprofit DonorsChoose, along with Carter’s-OshKosh B’Gosh children’s clothing company, helped Carol City Elementary acquire Scholastic books to fill the machine.

