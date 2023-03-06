MIAMI (WSVN) - The Carnaval on the Mile brought art, music, and fine cuisine together in Coral Gables.

The weekend event was a celebration of Miami and it featured two concert stages and a one-mile stretch filled with paintings, crafts, photography, and jewelry.

People of all ages were able to enjoy the festivities.

“The beauty of our events is that they’re free to the community,” said Alexander Perez, an organizer of the event. “We want everybody to come out and have a good time. We want the family to enjoy themselves. Everything is free. It’s fun. And it’s eclectic, it’s for everybody to enjoy.”

“It’s very special for me to show my life with the people and meet all the people in Miami,” said Ms. Carnaval Daylin Rodriguez. “It’s exciting and I’m so happy to be here and representing Miami.”

The event was organized by the Kiwanis Club of Little Havana which has been serving the community for almost 50 years.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.