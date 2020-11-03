Carlos Gimenez declares victory over Debbie Mucarsel-Powell for Congressional District 26

MIAMI (WSVN) - Outgoing Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez has declared victory over Debbie Mucarsel-Powell for the District 26 Congressional seat.

Gimenez made the announcement outside his house in Miami, just before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Gimenez beat Mucarsel-Powell 52% to 48% of votes, with 93% of the precinct reporting.

In a speech to his supporters, the mayor said that he wants to work as a bipartisan congressman, unlike his opponent, he said, who’s only working solely for her party.

“My opponent was one of the most partisan members of Congress, I want to be bipartisan. We need to work together. This country needs to work together because we have threats from outside and inside, and for us to keep fighting, it makes no sense whatsoever,” Gimenez said, “and so I’m gonna roll up my sleeves, and I’m gonna work with our colleagues in Congress to bring solutions, to bring results to the people of Miami-Dade County and also the people of this country.”

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.