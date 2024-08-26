MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman, who was the victim of a carjacking in Miami, was overwhelmed by emotion when a South Florida organization gifted her a new ride.

Glenda Difas says she and her disabled brother were carjacked in Miami nearly two weeks ago.

“He requested money, he demanded money,” Difas said in a 7News interview after the crime occurred.

She said the man also threatened her with a hammer.

“I was shaking. I was very afraid,” said Difas.

The guy took off with her car, leaving her without vital transportation.

Difas said she had finished paying off the SUV after seven years. She uses the vehicle to help drive her disabled brother around.

That’s when the generous gift came though.

Rita Case and the “Rick Case Automotive Group” heard about Difas story and jumped to help.

On Saturday, much to her surprise and delight, Case presented Difas with a 2020 Honda SUV.

“This is (inaudable), me?” said Difas.

Case said she was moved by Glenda’s plight and knew she was uniquely able to help.

That generous gesture left Glenda overwhelmed and grateful.

“I’m so happy for you,” said Case.

Police have since arrested the carjacker. He is charged with grand theft and fleeing from police.

