MEDLEY, FLA. (WSVN) - A carjacking incident in Doral sparked a police pursuit, ending near the intersection of the Turnpike and Okeechobee Road in Medley.

Once that chase ended, the suspect abandoned the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot.

Authorities were able to quickly apprehend the suspect after the foot chase.

The victim, whose car was taken during the incident at a local gas station, was not hurt.

