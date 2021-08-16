COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - Police are searching for a carjacker who, they said, stole an SUV from Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach and bailed out of the vehicle in Coconut Grove.

According to investigators, the subject abandoned the Toyota Highlander along U.S. 1, near Southwest 17th Avenue, late Monday afternoon.

There’s no word as to whether or not the original victim was hurt.

Miami Beach and City of Miami police officers set up a perimeter in a nearby neighborhood not far away, but as of Monday night, they’ve come up empty.

If you have any information on this carjacking or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.