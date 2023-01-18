DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - DHL is giving back to the community as they hosted a food packing event at its warehouse in Doral.

The food was provided by the non-profit Caring for Miami, which helps feed underprivileged children over the weekend when they are not in school.

“While they do have food and resources available to them while they’re at school, when they go home, there’s not necessarily enough amount of food or a sufficient amount of food for them to be able to go to bed with a full tummy and ready to come back to school the next day to learn and be happy,” said Ashley Giritli, Executive Director of Caring for Miami.

Employees assembled 1600 meal kits for children.

“When we picked Caring for Miami, we felt this was a great match for us because it’s part of our corporate social responsibility. One of the things that we want to do is we want to remain active in the communities that we live in, and in the communities that we serve in,” said Mike Parra, CEO of DHL Express Americas.

DHL also donated $10,000 to Caring for Miami to help them continue to help those in our community who need it most.

