SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Zoo Miami welcomed a new Caribbean flamingo chick, following a successful 28-day artificial incubation to protect it from environmental risks.

The sex of the chick, born on June 14 to a 21-year-old female and a 9-year-old male, is still unknown.

Currently under the care of the Animal Science staff at the Avian Propagation Center, the chick is feeding well and participates in daily walks and swimming sessions to encourage healthy development, Zoo Miami said in a news release.

Courtesy Ron Magill via Zoo Miami Courtesy Ron Magill via Zoo Miami

Once fully feathered and feeding independently, it will be introduced to the flock.

The Caribbean flamingo, known for its vibrant salmon pink coloration derived from its diet, ranges from Mexico through the Caribbean and into South America.

These birds, which form monogamous pairs, are native to Florida, with recent sightings indicating a potential resurgence due to Everglades restoration efforts.

