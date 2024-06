MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - An airplane suffered a rough landing at Miami International Airport.

A DHL cargo plane landed safely at the airport on Tuesday.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said the plane suffered a mechanical issue, leading to a potentially hazardous situation.

No injuries were reported.

