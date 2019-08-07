Caretaker accused of stealing $100K worth of jewelry from elderly couple in Coral Gables

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A caretaker is accused of stealing pricey jewelry from an elderly couple in Coral Gables.

Francisco Castillo Lumbi appeared in bond court Wednesday after being charged with grand theft and exploitation of the elderly.

Officials said he stole $100,000 worth of jewelry from the couple he was paid to be a caretaker for.

The judge ordered a $200,000 bond for Lumbi and that he surrender his passport.

He was also given a stay away order for the victims and their families.

Lumbi is now in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody on unrelated immigration charges.

