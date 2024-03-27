SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A caretaker has been arrested after, police said, she abused and hit an elderly woman under her care at a South Florida senior living facility.

Miami-Dade Police responded on Tuesday to the Good Family Home, located along the 6800 block of Southwest 79th Terrace in South Miami.

According to police, the victim’s granddaughter told them her 84-year-old grandmother, who has Alzheimer’s, was “abused and physically beaten by her caretaker,” who has been identified as 77-year-old Josephine Gurri.

The granddaughter told police that a video, recorded by a previous caretaker earlier this month and sent to her, shows Gurri “striking (the victim) in the buttocks and lower back area.”

Police entered the facility and arrested Gurri. She faces an elderly abuse charge.

Gurri appeared in bond court on Wednesday.

“Ms. Gurri’s present,” said a court official.

“I don’t see any criminal history,” said a court official.

“All right, ma’am, you need to get yourself a lawyer if you can afford one,” said MIami-Dade Dade Circuit Judge Leon M. Firtel.

She was ordered to stay away from the victim.

Gurri remains behind bars at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, as her bond is yet to be set.

A caretaker who works at the facility and is a friend of Gurri spoke highly of her to 7News and said she didn’t believe Gurri was capable of hurting anyone.

The grandmother victim has been moved in with family members.

