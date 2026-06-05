MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade caregiver was arrested after detectives said she stole more than $56,000 worth of jewelry from two elderly clients and sold the items through local pawn shops without their permission.

Jacqueline Denise Robinson, 58, was arrested on charges related to the financial exploitation of elderly victims following an investigation by the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office.

According to investigators, Robinson worked as a caregiver for the victims, who were elderly vulnerable adults requiring daily assistance with personal care and medication management.

Detectives said she abused her position of trust by taking jewelry belonging to the victims and selling it for her own financial gain.

The investigation began when detectives assigned to the Kendall District General Investigations Pawnshop Unit notified prosecutors in the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office Elderly and Vulnerable Adults Unit about allegations of financial exploitation.

Authorities determined Robinson pawned and sold jewelry valued at approximately $56,500 through local pawn shops, falsely claiming ownership of the items.

Investigators said evidence showed the victims never authorized her to take, borrow, pawn or sell the jewelry.

Robinson appeared in bond court, where a judge set her bond at $180,000 with a Nebbia hold.

She is scheduled to return to court Monday for further review of her bond status.

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