CARE Elementary principal creates rap video to promote social distancing

MIAMI (WSVN) - The principal at an elementary school in Miami has created a unique tool to remind students about social distancing: a rap video.

Christopher Simmonds, the principal at CARE Elementary School, recorded the clip as something fun for the children to engage in while also adhering to safety guidelines for in-person learning during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Teach me social distance. Come on, we be like CARE. Can you teach me social distance? You know why? ‘Cause CARE is insistent,” Simmonds raps in the video.

Simmonds said he didn’t come up with the video by himself, He received help from the teachers, who helped write and direct it.

“We wanted to make sure that our dance, which is keep that 6 feet of space, was the primary highlight there,” he said.

Simmonds said his students are fans of the social distance rap song and dance, and they ask to listen to it on a daily basis.

