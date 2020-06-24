Caravan drives through South Miami to show support for police

SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A caravan drove through South Miami to show their support for the police.

The caravan started in Coral Gables at around 11 a.m. Wednesday, and passed through the Coral Gables Police Department before coming through the South Miami Police Department.

About 165 cars covered in red, white and blue honked their horns and held up signs to show their support for police, which comes after weeks of protests against police brutality following the death of George Floyd in Minnesota, and calls to defund police departments across the country.

“We appreciate the police, appreciate all that they’re doing and we’re completely against this #DefundThePolice movement, so that’s why we’re here,” caravan organizer Gromy Latour said.

“It’s nice that they’re all very receptive to this,” Coral Gables Police Sgt. Tomas Salcedo said. “It’s something we need to see more often, and it’s not only for our officers, they’re showing appreciation for other officers in the United States.”

Police said they were not involved in the caravan event in any way, but they were requested to be there for traffic support.

